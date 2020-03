The Chair Revisited

Last year I did a truncated series on the re-upholstery of a Victorian nursing chair. When the phojo went, so did the opportunity to document the progress. Skipping a fair few steps, here is the seat stuffed with coir fibre and covered with hessian. The big stitches are called bridle ties under which the horse hair is stuffed. There will be yet more stuff put on top of that before the final fabric goes on.