Across the Stubble Field by redandwhite
Across the Stubble Field

12th January 2020 12th Jan 20

Catherine Otley

Year 2 begins! Re-reading my original intro, I am pleased to say I have made progress on several fronts. I am learning about...
Helen Jane ace
fabulous colour rendering and wonderfully sharp. The stubble makes the prefect foreground and leading line to the lighthouse .
January 15th, 2020  
