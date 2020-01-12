Sign up
Photo 699
Across the Stubble Field
12th January 2020
12th Jan 20
1
1
Catherine Otley
ace
@redandwhite
Year 2 begins! Re-reading my original intro, I am pleased to say I have made progress on several fronts. I am learning about...
739
photos
45
followers
24
following
191% complete
692
693
694
695
696
697
698
699
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Moto G (5)
Taken
12th January 2020 2:22pm
Privacy
Public
Helen Jane
ace
fabulous colour rendering and wonderfully sharp. The stubble makes the prefect foreground and leading line to the lighthouse .
January 15th, 2020
