Lock Down Project No. 3 Completed by redandwhite
Photo 729

Lock Down Project No. 3 Completed

The old coasters were sanded, the edges painted in silver and the marbled paper pasted on and varnished.
1st April 2020 1st Apr 20

Catherine Otley

@redandwhite
Wyomingsister
Love your reward for a job well done!
April 1st, 2020  
