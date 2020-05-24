Previous
Next
Run! by redandwhite
Photo 752

Run!

It is Callum who is being the silly puppy here. He has been playing with Chester, which is a huge relief. They are not best friends yet, but I think it could come. Fingers crossed.
24th May 2020 24th May 20

Catherine Otley

ace
@redandwhite
Year 2 begins! Re-reading my original intro, I am pleased to say I have made progress on several fronts. I am learning about...
206% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise