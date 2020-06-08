Previous
Next
Ideas Above His Station by redandwhite
Photo 758

Ideas Above His Station

Do I foresee a future Top Dog?
8th June 2020 8th Jun 20

Catherine Otley

ace
@redandwhite
Year 2 begins! Re-reading my original intro, I am pleased to say I have made progress on several fronts. I am learning about...
207% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kaylynn
What a distinguished looking fella. Beautiful too. Like the picture
June 9th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise