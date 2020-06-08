Sign up
Photo 758
Ideas Above His Station
Do I foresee a future Top Dog?
8th June 2020
8th Jun 20
Catherine Otley
ace
@redandwhite
Year 2 begins! Re-reading my original intro, I am pleased to say I have made progress on several fronts. I am learning about...
806
photos
49
followers
31
following
207% complete
View this month »
8th June 2020 3:01pm
Kaylynn
What a distinguished looking fella. Beautiful too. Like the picture
June 9th, 2020
