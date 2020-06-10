Previous
The Bone of Contention by redandwhite
Callum has the bone between his feet and Chester is dancing about trying to distract Callum. He never did but it was so amusing to watch this interaction.
10th June 2020 10th Jun 20

Catherine Otley

