Photo 759
The Bone of Contention
Callum has the bone between his feet and Chester is dancing about trying to distract Callum. He never did but it was so amusing to watch this interaction.
10th June 2020
10th Jun 20
Catherine Otley
@redandwhite
Year 2 begins! Re-reading my original intro, I am pleased to say I have made progress on several fronts. I am learning about...
