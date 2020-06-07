Sign up
Photo 757
Watching the Washing
Chester's fascination with the washing machine continues.
7th June 2020
7th Jun 20
1
0
Catherine Otley
ace
@redandwhite
Year 2 begins! Re-reading my original intro, I am pleased to say I have made progress on several fronts. I am learning about...
805
photos
49
followers
31
following
Tags
dog
,
puppy
,
setter
Kaylynn
That is so funny - does he also bark or just watch? Beautiful dog and cute picture
June 7th, 2020
