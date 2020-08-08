Previous
Next
Sentinel by redandwhite
Photo 786

Sentinel

He just had an authoritative look about him.
8th August 2020 8th Aug 20

Catherine Otley

ace
@redandwhite
Year 2 begins! Re-reading my original intro, I am pleased to say I have made progress on several fronts. I am learning about...
215% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jenn ace
LOL! Don't cross the Bird Patrol.
August 10th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise