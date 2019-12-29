Previous
The Last of the Light by redy4et
The Last of the Light

To me this lone lamp post represents the end of the winter holidays, like the last holiday candle to be lit until next year. I love the many holiday lights of December and am always a bit sad when they dim the first week of January.
Elizabeth

@redy4et
Year 5 Wow! Five years have flown by. A lot of images and a lot of water under the bridge as some say. This past year...
