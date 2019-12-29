Sign up
The Last of the Light
To me this lone lamp post represents the end of the winter holidays, like the last holiday candle to be lit until next year. I love the many holiday lights of December and am always a bit sad when they dim the first week of January.
29th December 2019
29th Dec 19
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 5 Wow! Five years have flown by. A lot of images and a lot of water under the bridge as some say. This past year...
1579
photos
115
followers
93
following
1340
1341
1342
1343
1344
1345
1346
1347
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ2500
Taken
23rd November 2019 7:01pm
sunset
,
post
,
lights
,
beach
,
ocean
,
lamp
