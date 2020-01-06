Sign up
Photo 1354
Longing for the Last Wave
Spotted the surfers waiting for one last wave before the sun drop. This shot was taken a couple minutes before the shot I posted yesterday. You can see the sun’s ray’s are at the same angle in both photos.
6th January 2020
6th Jan 20
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 5 Wow! Five years have flown by. A lot of images and a lot of water under the bridge as some say. This past year...
1586
photos
116
followers
94
following
370% complete
View this month »
1347
1348
1349
1350
1351
1352
1353
1354
Tags
sunset
,
sun
,
ocean
,
rays
,
surfers
Corinne
ace
As a sunset lover I’ve to fav ! ;)
January 7th, 2020
