Anhinga drying its wings by redy4et
Photo 2142

Anhinga drying its wings

Like a cormorant, this anhinga stands with wings spread and feathers fanned open, facing away from the sun, to dry its feathers and absorb heat. I saw many of these large, beautiful birds on the rivers in the Guanacaste region of Costa Rica.
10th February 2024

Elizabeth

