Previous
Next
The NaPali Coast by redy4et
Photo 2161

The NaPali Coast

This is a view of Kauai’s mountainous North Shore from the deck of our chartered catamaran. The emerald cliffs with razor-sharp ridges end abruptly at the sea. It’s an amazing sight.
26th June 2024 26th Jun 24

Elizabeth

ace
@redy4et
Year 9 I'm amazed that I’ve been part of this international community of photographers for nine years and am still eager to view your photos and...
592% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Beautiful scenery
June 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise