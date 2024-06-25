Sign up
Previous
Photo 2160
Kilauea Point National Wildlife Refuge
Looking over the cliffs at Kilauea Point, I watched soaring seabirds and the waves crashing on the rocks below.
25th June 2024
25th Jun 24
1
1
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 9 I'm amazed that I’ve been part of this international community of photographers for nine years and am still eager to view your photos and...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
25th June 2024 6:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wildlife
,
ocean
,
surf
,
refuge
,
kilauea
,
kauai
,
seabirds
Rick
ace
Awesome capture.
June 26th, 2024
