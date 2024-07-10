Previous
2 Birds on a Fountain by redy4et
Photo 2167

2 Birds on a Fountain

I was practicing with a new telephoto lens, shooting through a glass pane of the bedroom window. It's not ideal but when I go outside for a clear view, the birds immediately fly away. It's an ongoing challenge.
10th July 2024 10th Jul 24

Elizabeth

@redy4et
Year 9 I'm amazed that I've been part of this international community of photographers for nine years and am still eager to view your photos and...
Barb ace
Nice capture, Elizabeth! I know what you mean about having to take these kinds of photos from inside through a window. Same here, often!
July 10th, 2024  
