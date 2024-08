En Pointe on Pier

Spotted these two ballerinas strolling on tippy toes on the pier. Most of us wear flip flops which are a lot more comfortable. I remember my 12-year-old self the first time I tried to balance on my brand new pink toe shoes. OMG. All the magic paled in comparison to the sheer pain of it. I lasted less than 6 months, then switched to jazz dancing.