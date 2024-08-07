Sign up
Photo 2168
Southern California Beaches
I thought it would be fun to post some recent beach photos since Summer is winding down in the Golden State. This is Corona Del Mar.
7th August 2024
Elizabeth
@redy4et
Year 9 I'm amazed that I’ve been part of this international community of photographers for nine years and am still eager to view your photos and...
Tags
beach
ocean
california
Barb
Simply gorgeous!
August 8th, 2024
