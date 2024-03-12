Sign up
Photo 2149
Iguana Perched on a Bunch of Bananas
I took a break and then started editing more photos from Costa Rica. At the time, I thought I was capturing a red flower in the jungle on the opposite side of the river. Imagine my surprise when I later saw there was a tiny iguana on top.
12th March 2024
12th Mar 24
Elizabeth
@redy4et
Year 9 I'm amazed that I've been part of this international community of photographers for nine years and am still eager to view your photos and...
Tags
flower
,
bananas
,
iguana
,
costa
,
rica
Islandgirl
ace
Oh my too cute!
March 12th, 2024
bkb in the city
Great capture
March 12th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
Wow - blends right in
March 12th, 2024
