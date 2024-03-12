Previous
Iguana Perched on a Bunch of Bananas by redy4et
I took a break and then started editing more photos from Costa Rica. At the time, I thought I was capturing a red flower in the jungle on the opposite side of the river. Imagine my surprise when I later saw there was a tiny iguana on top.
Elizabeth

ace
@redy4et
Islandgirl ace
Oh my too cute!
March 12th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Great capture
March 12th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
Wow - blends right in
March 12th, 2024  
