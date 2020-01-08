Previous
Meditation in Motion by redy4et
Meditation in Motion

It’s been a new year of colorful sunsets. I spotted this lone surfer sitting on his board, staring out to sea as the seabirds started massing right before the sun dropped. That’s Catalina Island in the distance.
Elizabeth

@redy4et
Graeme Stevens ace
superb light and composition
January 9th, 2020  
