Photo 1356
Meditation in Motion
It’s been a new year of colorful sunsets. I spotted this lone surfer sitting on his board, staring out to sea as the seabirds started massing right before the sun dropped. That’s Catalina Island in the distance.
8th January 2020
8th Jan 20
Elizabeth
@redy4et
Year 5 Wow! Five years have flown by. A lot of images and a lot of water under the bridge as some say. This past year...
Tags
sky
sunset
sun
ocean
clouds
surfer
tanker
seabirds
Graeme Stevens
ace
superb light and composition
January 9th, 2020
