Previous
Next
Koi Pond Abstract by redy4et
Photo 1373

Koi Pond Abstract

This is a companion to the shot I posted yesterday of the koi pond. There are at least six koi fish swimming close to the surface of the water and it's the sunlight that created the colors, shapes and patterns in this abstract photo.
25th January 2020 25th Jan 20

Elizabeth

ace
@redy4et
Year 6 Looking forward to another great year of sharing and viewing photos. Year 5 Last year was a whirlwind of travel to many amazing places. I’ve got...
376% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
Love the colours
January 26th, 2020  
KV
Very interesting fish, colors, and reflections.
January 26th, 2020  
Barb ace
Wonderful abstract! So vibrant!
January 26th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise