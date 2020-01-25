Sign up
Photo 1373
Koi Pond Abstract
This is a companion to the shot I posted yesterday of the koi pond. There are at least six koi fish swimming close to the surface of the water and it's the sunlight that created the colors, shapes and patterns in this abstract photo.
25th January 2020
25th Jan 20
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 6 Looking forward to another great year of sharing and viewing photos. Year 5 Last year was a whirlwind of travel to many amazing places. I’ve got...
1606
photos
120
followers
101
following
Tags
water
,
colors
,
fish
,
abstract
,
pond
,
koi
,
patterns
Peter Dulis
ace
Love the colours
January 26th, 2020
KV
Very interesting fish, colors, and reflections.
January 26th, 2020
Barb
ace
Wonderful abstract! So vibrant!
January 26th, 2020
