Feng Shui Fountain by redy4et
Feng Shui Fountain

Fountains are popular in Feng Shui design, adding the energy of the water element to a home or garden. I was drawn to this soft sound of this patio fountain and the three daisies sitting along the edge.
27th January 2020 27th Jan 20

Elizabeth

ace
@redy4et
