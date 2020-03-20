The Mercer- Williams House

Once home to lyricist Johnny Mercer, this house is more famous for its other resident, Jim Williams, an antiques dealer and main character in the best-selling novel, Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil by John Berendt. Williams is the only person in Georgia ever to be tried four times for the same crime: the murder of Danny Hansforth in 1981, which allegedly took place after a party in this house. The tour of the ornate mansion with its 18th and 19th century furnishings was well worth the price of admission.