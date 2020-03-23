Sign up
Photo 1428
Before they Closed the Beach
This was my view from the pier yesterday when I took my afternoon walk. Only a handful of people were on the long stretch of beach. Last night at 10 pm, the pier, the beach, the parks and all public parking lots were closed indefinitely.
23rd March 2020
23rd Mar 20
Danette Thompson
ace
Beautiful. So sad.
March 25th, 2020
Jane Pittenger
ace
Love how the curve of the clouds echoes the curve of the shore line
March 25th, 2020
Hope D Jennings
ace
Beautiful. This won't last forever!
March 25th, 2020
Karly
ace
It's so beautiful - so serene!
March 25th, 2020
Milanie
ace
Lovely scene - hopefully not empty for too long.
March 25th, 2020
