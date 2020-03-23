Previous
Before they Closed the Beach by redy4et
Photo 1428

Before they Closed the Beach

This was my view from the pier yesterday when I took my afternoon walk. Only a handful of people were on the long stretch of beach. Last night at 10 pm, the pier, the beach, the parks and all public parking lots were closed indefinitely.
23rd March 2020 23rd Mar 20

Elizabeth

@redy4et
Danette Thompson ace
Beautiful. So sad.
March 25th, 2020  
Jane Pittenger ace
Love how the curve of the clouds echoes the curve of the shore line
March 25th, 2020  
Hope D Jennings ace
Beautiful. This won’t last forever!
March 25th, 2020  
Karly ace
It's so beautiful - so serene!
March 25th, 2020  
Milanie ace
Lovely scene - hopefully not empty for too long.
March 25th, 2020  
