A Zen Moment
After dozens of unsuccessful attempts, I gave up on the goal of capturing a hummingbird and focused instead on the serenity of the trickling fountain and my favorite garden Buddha.
29th March 2020
29th Mar 20
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 6 Looking forward to another great year of sharing and viewing photos. Year 5 Last year was a whirlwind of travel to many amazing places. I've got...
Tags
nature
,
buddha
,
fountain
,
plants
,
garden
,
bougainvilleas
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
March 29th, 2020
Islandgirl
ace
Very calming!
March 29th, 2020
