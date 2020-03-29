Previous
Next
A Zen Moment by redy4et
Photo 1433

A Zen Moment

After dozens of unsuccessful attempts, I gave up on the goal of capturing a hummingbird and focused instead on the serenity of the trickling fountain and my favorite garden Buddha.
29th March 2020 29th Mar 20

Elizabeth

ace
@redy4et
Year 6 Looking forward to another great year of sharing and viewing photos. Year 5 Last year was a whirlwind of travel to many amazing places. I’ve got...
392% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
March 29th, 2020  
Islandgirl ace
Very calming!
March 29th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise