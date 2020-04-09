Previous
Great Blue Heron by redy4et
Great Blue Heron

Spotted this Heron on top of a 40-foot-high palm tree during my walk in the coastal wetlands last week. I went back yesterday, during a break in the rain, with a longer lens. I also got some shots of the mate in the next tree that I'll post in my Extras. I read that they nest in trees 20-60 feet off the ground so I'm guessing they're building one. I saw the smaller heron fly into the tree with a branch in its beak but didn't get a picture. I've never been a "bird person" so this has been a new experience that I'm really enjoying.
9th April 2020 9th Apr 20

Elizabeth

ace
@redy4et
Year 6 Looking forward to another great year of sharing and viewing photos.
Barb ace
Marvelous, Elizabeth! Fav
April 9th, 2020  
