Great Blue Heron

Spotted this Heron on top of a 40-foot-high palm tree during my walk in the coastal wetlands last week. I went back yesterday, during a break in the rain, with a longer lens. I also got some shots of the mate in the next tree that I'll post in my Extras. I read that they nest in trees 20-60 feet off the ground so I'm guessing they're building one. I saw the smaller heron fly into the tree with a branch in its beak but didn't get a picture. I've never been a "bird person" so this has been a new experience that I'm really enjoying.