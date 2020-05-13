Sign up
Photo 1479
Putting it all on the Table
Some say the fondest memories are made while gathered around the table. For the MFPAIC-tables theme, I collected views of memorable meals in amazing places at beautiful tables around the world. Shots are from Japan, Scotland, Italy and the USA.
13th May 2020
13th May 20
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 6 Looking forward to another great year of sharing and viewing photos. Year 5 Last year was a whirlwind of travel to many amazing places. I’ve got...
Tags
tables
,
collage
,
dining
,
around-the-world
,
mfpaic94
