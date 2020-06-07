Sign up
Photo 1505
Solitude
"Moments of solitude with Mother Nature are sunshine to a soul."
Anthony Douglas Williams
From a walk in the park on a beautiful day.
7th June 2020
7th Jun 20
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 6 Looking forward to another great year of sharing and viewing photos. Year 5 Last year was a whirlwind of travel to many amazing places. I’ve got...
1752
photos
137
followers
118
following
412% complete
1498
1499
1500
1501
1502
1503
1504
1505
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ2500
Taken
30th May 2020 1:59pm
Tags
nature
,
trees
,
park
