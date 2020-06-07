Previous
Solitude by redy4et
Photo 1505

Solitude

"Moments of solitude with Mother Nature are sunshine to a soul."
Anthony Douglas Williams

From a walk in the park on a beautiful day.
7th June 2020 7th Jun 20

Elizabeth

ace
@redy4et
Year 6 Looking forward to another great year of sharing and viewing photos. Year 5 Last year was a whirlwind of travel to many amazing places.
