Photo 1525
New Bloom
One new orchid blossomed this week so I had a new macro subject. I'm finding there's extremely shallow depth of field with this new lens so I have a lot of practice ahead to perfect the focus.
Still I liked the composition.
27th June 2020
27th Jun 20
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 6 Looking forward to another great year of sharing and viewing photos. Year 5 Last year was a whirlwind of travel to many amazing places. I’ve got...
1772
photos
141
followers
120
following
1518
1519
1520
1521
1522
1523
1524
1525
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
E-M1
Taken
25th June 2020 11:53pm
white
macro
blossom
orchid
single
