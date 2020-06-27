Previous
New Bloom by redy4et
Photo 1525

New Bloom

One new orchid blossomed this week so I had a new macro subject. I'm finding there's extremely shallow depth of field with this new lens so I have a lot of practice ahead to perfect the focus.
Still I liked the composition.
27th June 2020 27th Jun 20

Elizabeth

ace
@redy4et
