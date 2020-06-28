Previous
Bird Bath by redy4et
Bird Bath

This little hummer was drinking and dipping its tail feathers in the patio fountain this afternoon as I watched from my lounge chair.The angle of the sun put just enough light on him to get the shot. Best viewed on black.
28th June 2020 28th Jun 20

Elizabeth

@redy4et
Milanie ace
Have never seen one do this - how wonderful!
June 29th, 2020  
Ron ace
Well that's a unique image! Love how you were able to catch the various droplets in suspension.
June 29th, 2020  
Hope D Jennings ace
That is amazing! I have never seen one in a birdbath.
June 29th, 2020  
Diana ace
A wonderful capture of this cutie splishing and splashing, love the droplets too.
June 29th, 2020  
