Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Previous
Next
Photo 1526
Bird Bath
This little hummer was drinking and dipping its tail feathers in the patio fountain this afternoon as I watched from my lounge chair.The angle of the sun put just enough light on him to get the shot. Best viewed on black.
28th June 2020
28th Jun 20
4
2
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 6 Looking forward to another great year of sharing and viewing photos. Year 5 Last year was a whirlwind of travel to many amazing places. I’ve got...
1773
photos
141
followers
120
following
418% complete
View this month »
1519
1520
1521
1522
1523
1524
1525
1526
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1
Taken
28th June 2020 4:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bath
,
bird
,
hummingbird
,
fountain
,
bubbles
Milanie
ace
Have never seen one do this - how wonderful!
June 29th, 2020
Ron
ace
Well that's a unique image! Love how you were able to catch the various droplets in suspension.
June 29th, 2020
Hope D Jennings
ace
That is amazing! I have never seen one in a birdbath.
June 29th, 2020
Diana
ace
A wonderful capture of this cutie splishing and splashing, love the droplets too.
June 29th, 2020
