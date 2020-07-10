Previous
Sunset Beach by redy4et
Sunset Beach

Last night's sunset at the end of our 2-mile beach walk. I was hoping for seagull or some surfers to enhance the shot but the sun was sinking so there was no choice but to click.
10th July 2020 10th Jul 20

Elizabeth

ace
@redy4et
Year 6 Looking forward to another great year of sharing and viewing photos. Year 5 Last year was a whirlwind of travel to many amazing places. I’ve got...
Sylvia du Toit
Fav.
July 11th, 2020  
Graeme Stevens ace
great composition and light
July 11th, 2020  
