Photo 1538
Sunset Beach
Last night's sunset at the end of our 2-mile beach walk. I was hoping for seagull or some surfers to enhance the shot but the sun was sinking so there was no choice but to click.
10th July 2020
10th Jul 20
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 6 Looking forward to another great year of sharing and viewing photos. Year 5 Last year was a whirlwind of travel to many amazing places. I've got...
Tags
sand
,
sunset
,
beach
,
ocean
,
summer
,
shore
Sylvia du Toit
July 11th, 2020
Graeme Stevens
ace
great composition and light
July 11th, 2020
