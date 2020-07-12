Previous
House Finch by redy4et
Photo 1540

House Finch

We got a new bird feeder and within a few minutes of hanging it, this red-breasted House Finch flew in for supper.
12th July 2020 12th Jul 20

Elizabeth

@redy4et
Jane Pittenger ace
What a beautiful feeder
July 13th, 2020  
Junko Y ace
Your new feeder has so many fancy parts -- ad the House Finch wanted to stake claim on it, clearly!
July 13th, 2020  
