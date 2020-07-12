Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1540
House Finch
We got a new bird feeder and within a few minutes of hanging it, this red-breasted House Finch flew in for supper.
12th July 2020
12th Jul 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 6 Looking forward to another great year of sharing and viewing photos. Year 5 Last year was a whirlwind of travel to many amazing places. I’ve got...
1787
photos
143
followers
120
following
421% complete
View this month »
1533
1534
1535
1536
1537
1538
1539
1540
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1
Taken
11th July 2020 6:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
house
,
garden
,
feeder
,
finch
,
red-breasted
Jane Pittenger
ace
What a beautiful feeder
July 13th, 2020
Junko Y
ace
Your new feeder has so many fancy parts -- ad the House Finch wanted to stake claim on it, clearly!
July 13th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close