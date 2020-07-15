Previous
Soft Sand. Rolling Waves. Endless Sunshine. by redy4et
Soft Sand. Rolling Waves. Endless Sunshine.

Just another summer’s day at the beach. And a lovely one at that. In the distance you can see dozens of kite boarders sailing along with the afternoon breeze.
15th July 2020 15th Jul 20

Elizabeth

ace
@redy4et
Year 6 Looking forward to another great year of sharing and viewing photos. Year 5 Last year was a whirlwind of travel to many amazing places. I’ve got...
Milanie ace
And plenty of room to social distance - what a view
July 16th, 2020  
Peter Dulis ace
Love it - fav
July 16th, 2020  
