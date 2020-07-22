Sign up
Photo 1550
Sunset at Scripps Pier
Made it to Scripps Pier in La Jolla in time for sunset. It didn't turn out to be the vibrant sun drop I'd envisioned but the clouds made it dramatic.
22nd July 2020
22nd Jul 20
3
3
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 6 Looking forward to another great year of sharing and viewing photos. Year 5 Last year was a whirlwind of travel to many amazing places. I’ve got...
1797
photos
144
followers
121
following
1543
1544
1545
1546
1547
1548
1549
1550
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1
Taken
22nd July 2020 7:10pm
sunset
ocean
waves
la
pier
surfers
jolla
scripps
Taffy
ace
Wow -- great 'save' to have included the sunburst. Makes for a wonderful composition!
July 24th, 2020
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture with those lovely dramatic clouds and sunburst.
July 24th, 2020
tony gig
Fabulous capture...fav
July 24th, 2020
