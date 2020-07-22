Previous
Sunset at Scripps Pier by redy4et
Photo 1550

Sunset at Scripps Pier

Made it to Scripps Pier in La Jolla in time for sunset. It didn't turn out to be the vibrant sun drop I'd envisioned but the clouds made it dramatic.
22nd July 2020 22nd Jul 20

Elizabeth

@redy4et
Elizabeth
Wow -- great 'save' to have included the sunburst. Makes for a wonderful composition!
July 24th, 2020  
Beautiful capture with those lovely dramatic clouds and sunburst.
July 24th, 2020  
Fabulous capture...fav
July 24th, 2020  
