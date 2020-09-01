Previous
Summer’s Wave Goodbye by redy4et
Photo 1581

Summer’s Wave Goodbye

In some ways it’s hard to believe it’s already September. Summer’s at its end although the weather is still perfect for a sunset walk overlooking the beach.
1st September 2020 1st Sep 20

Elizabeth

Photo Details

Milanie ace
What a lovely view there.
September 3rd, 2020  
