Roche Harbor

Roche Harbor marina and historic village is on the north end of San Juan Island. The building on the right is an outdoor cafe which serves delicious crab cakes and a plate piled high with mouth-watering onion rings. In the late 1880s, this village became a company town for the largest lime works operation in Washington. Lime was used as primary motor for brick and stone buildings. It could also be used for plaster and paper production. By the 1930s, demand for lime diminished with the development of new technology and cheaper transportation costs.