Whatever Floats Your Boat

Passed these boats huddled together at Deer Harbor on our quest to find Orca whales. Turned out the resident pod was feeding in Canadian waters which was off limits to our US-based boat due to Covid regulations. So instead we sped by power boat around the various San Juan Islands where we saw some sea birds, sea lions and a few harbor porpoises. Will post one or two of those shots...but no whale sightings this trip.