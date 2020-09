Stellar Sea Lion

Northern Sea Lions are the largest of their species. Some males grow to 11-feet long and weigh almost 2,500 pounds. They are found in coastal waters of the North Pacific Ocean. Currently, it's estimated there are only 46,000

along the western U.S. coast. The Stellar Sea Lion population has declined dramatically since the 1970s, placing them on the list of Endangered species.Photographed at Whale Rock near San Juan Island.