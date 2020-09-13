Sign up
Photo 1593
Harbor Seals
Doing their best to strike a pose, these seals looked up when our boat cruised by. They roused themselves from their afternoon nap just to check us out.
13th September 2020
13th Sep 20
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 6 Looking forward to another great year of sharing and viewing photos. Year 5 Last year was a whirlwind of travel to many amazing places. I've got...
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ2500
Taken
10th September 2020 2:17pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
rocks
,
harbor
,
juan
,
san
,
islands
,
seals
Taffy
ace
They have such a combination of expressions -- mildly interested to wondering what noise woke them up.
September 14th, 2020
