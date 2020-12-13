Previous
Festival of Lights by redy4et
Photo 1667

Festival of Lights

Tonight is the 4th night of Chanukah. I baked this double chocolate chip bundt cake for my family. It was delicious. Best wishes to all who celebrate!
13th December 2020 13th Dec 20

Elizabeth

@redy4et
amyK ace
Looks amazing
December 14th, 2020  
