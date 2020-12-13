Sign up
Photo 1667
Festival of Lights
Tonight is the 4th night of Chanukah. I baked this double chocolate chip bundt cake for my family. It was delicious. Best wishes to all who celebrate!
13th December 2020
13th Dec 20
1
0
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 7 I just realized that it was my Project 365 anniversary last month so it's time for an update. I'm amazed that I have been...
1914
photos
139
followers
119
following
456% complete
1660
1661
1662
1663
1664
1665
1666
1667
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Tags
chocolate
,
food
,
cake
,
star
,
dessert
,
celebrations
,
2020
,
chanukah
,
festival-of-lights
,
dec20words
amyK
ace
Looks amazing
December 14th, 2020
