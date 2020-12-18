Previous
Egrets in the Treetops by redy4et
Egrets in the Treetops

Spotted this group of Great White Egrets perched in a tree overlooking the pond. They seem to congregate in this particular tree in the mornings, alternating between the tree branches and the water's edge.
18th December 2020 18th Dec 20

Elizabeth

@redy4et
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Looks like you spotted their roosting area--cool!
December 19th, 2020  
