Photo 1673
Egrets in the Treetops
Spotted this group of Great White Egrets perched in a tree overlooking the pond. They seem to congregate in this particular tree in the mornings, alternating between the tree branches and the water's edge.
18th December 2020
18th Dec 20
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 7 I just realized that it was my Project 365 anniversary last month so it's time for an update. I'm amazed that I have been...
1920
photos
142
followers
118
following
458% complete
1666
1667
1668
1669
1670
1671
1672
1673
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ2500
Taken
20th November 2020 6:07pm
Tags
tree
,
birds
,
branches
,
outdoors
,
great-egrets
,
dec20words
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Looks like you spotted their roosting area--cool!
December 19th, 2020
