Photo 1674
The Beauty of the Morning Light
The early morning light cast a pink glow on the San Jacinto Mountains ringing the Coachella Valley. Getting up early pays benefits.
19th December 2020
19th Dec 20
2
1
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 7 I just realized that it was my Project 365 anniversary last month so it's time for an update. I'm amazed that I have been...
1921
photos
142
followers
118
following
458% complete
1667
1668
1669
1670
1671
1672
1673
1674
Tags
light
,
green
,
mountain
,
morning
,
cactus
,
trees
,
pink
,
sixws-112
Corinne C
ace
Dreamy capture!
December 20th, 2020
Lisa Poland
ace
Beautiful!
December 20th, 2020
