Photo 1695
The Lonely Giraffe
Another shot from last week’s visit to the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens. When I reviewed these shots, I was reminded of the children’s book The Lonely Giraffe by Peter Blight and thought this would be a great illustration for that story.
9th January 2021
9th Jan 21
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 7 I just realized that it was my Project 365 anniversary last month so it's time for an update. I'm amazed that I have been...
1944
photos
147
followers
120
following
464% complete
View this month »
1688
1689
1690
1691
1692
1693
1694
1695
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Taken
9th January 2021 7:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
desert
,
wildlife
,
trees
,
giraffe
,
palm
,
living
