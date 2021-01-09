Previous
The Lonely Giraffe by redy4et
Photo 1695

The Lonely Giraffe

Another shot from last week’s visit to the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens. When I reviewed these shots, I was reminded of the children’s book The Lonely Giraffe by Peter Blight and thought this would be a great illustration for that story.
9th January 2021 9th Jan 21

Elizabeth

ace
@redy4et
Photo Details

