Photo 1725
Watching at Sunset
I was watching the reflection of the clouds on the water when I saw the gray heron standing motionless at the far end of the pond. It always
amazes me how they wait and watch, so still and patient.
10th February 2021
10th Feb 21
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 7 I'm amazed that I've been part of this international community of photographers for seven years and am still eager to view your photos and...
1977
photos
147
followers
121
following
472% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
reflections
,
water
,
gray
,
pond
,
heron
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and reflections, love the ripples on the water.
February 11th, 2021
