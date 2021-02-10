Previous
Next
Watching at Sunset by redy4et
Photo 1725

Watching at Sunset

I was watching the reflection of the clouds on the water when I saw the gray heron standing motionless at the far end of the pond. It always
amazes me how they wait and watch, so still and patient.
10th February 2021 10th Feb 21

Elizabeth

ace
@redy4et
Year 7 I'm amazed that I’ve been part of this international community of photographers for seven years and am still eager to view your photos and...
472% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful capture and reflections, love the ripples on the water.
February 11th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise