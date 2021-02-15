Previous
Black Swan by redy4et
Black Swan

On Valentine's Day, I went to lunch at an outdoor cafe that overlooked a lake. We walked to the water's edge and this black swan swam right over to us, probably expecting to be fed. There were signs saying "don't feed the waterfowl." We didn't have any food but I did have my camera. I wanted the swan to swim away so I could get a better shot but it just hung out so finally I took a couple shots up close. I liked this one with the water droplets beading on its head. As I posted this, I realized it could have worked for flash of red... Best viewed on black.

Elizabeth

Stunning capture and water drops, love the frilly plumage.
