Photo 1848
Three Cheers for the Red, White and Blue!
Happy 4th of July to all my fellow Americans. The 4th is always an extra special day for me because my son Aaron was born on July 4, 1986. Fireworks light up the sky every year on his birthday.
4th July 2021
4th Jul 21
1
Elizabeth
@redy4et
Year 7 I'm amazed that I’ve been part of this international community of photographers for seven years and am still eager to view your photos and...
2102
photos
145
followers
118
following
Views
8
1
365
4th July 2021 4:36pm
