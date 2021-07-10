Previous
Next
Harnessing the Wind by redy4et
Photo 1849

Harnessing the Wind

This is a drive-by shot of the Palm Springs Windmills, taken at 70-miles-per-hour on the freeway through the passenger window. We pass this installation of 4,000 wind-powered turbines every time we drive this section of road and I’ve always wanted a shot. It’s quite an astounding sight and has caused controversy over the years. Many think the wind farm is an eyesore, ruining the vast desert landscape but this source of alternative energy easily powers the entire region. Each turbine produces 300 kilowatts of electricity, which is enough to power one household for an entire month. Some are more than 300 feet tall.
10th July 2021 10th Jul 21

Elizabeth

ace
@redy4et
Year 7 I'm amazed that I’ve been part of this international community of photographers for seven years and am still eager to view your photos and...
506% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathryn ace
Cool. We have some....but not that many!
July 11th, 2021  
Islandgirl ace
Wow get capture while flying by!
July 11th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise