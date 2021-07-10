Harnessing the Wind

This is a drive-by shot of the Palm Springs Windmills, taken at 70-miles-per-hour on the freeway through the passenger window. We pass this installation of 4,000 wind-powered turbines every time we drive this section of road and I’ve always wanted a shot. It’s quite an astounding sight and has caused controversy over the years. Many think the wind farm is an eyesore, ruining the vast desert landscape but this source of alternative energy easily powers the entire region. Each turbine produces 300 kilowatts of electricity, which is enough to power one household for an entire month. Some are more than 300 feet tall.