Star Flower by redy4et
Star Flower

Another delicate garden flower is this spider lily that grows in the tropics. I like its white feathery petals.
12th July 2021 12th Jul 21

Diana ace
Lovely shot of this gorgeous flower, it looks so dainty.
July 14th, 2021  
Harbie ace
Pretty!
July 14th, 2021  
