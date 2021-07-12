Sign up
Photo 1851
Star Flower
Another delicate garden flower is this spider lily that grows in the tropics. I like its white feathery petals.
12th July 2021
12th Jul 21
2
2
Elizabeth
@redy4et
Year 7 I'm amazed that I’ve been part of this international community of photographers for seven years and am still eager to view your photos and...
2106
photos
145
followers
117
following
1845
1846
1847
1848
1849
1850
1851
1852
Tags
plant
,
flower
,
petals
,
tropical
,
spider-lily
,
feather-like
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this gorgeous flower, it looks so dainty.
July 14th, 2021
Harbie
ace
Pretty!
July 14th, 2021
