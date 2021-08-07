Previous
Next
Late Afternoon Visitor by redy4et
Photo 1869

Late Afternoon Visitor

There was a lot of bird action at the fountain this afternoon. I think this is an Allen's Hummingbird, based on the ruffled tail feathers.
7th August 2021 7th Aug 21

Elizabeth

ace
@redy4et
Year 7 I'm amazed that I’ve been part of this international community of photographers for seven years and am still eager to view your photos and...
512% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise