Finally Spotted a Leopard! by redy4et
Photo 1967

Finally Spotted a Leopard!

I toured South Africa in 2014 with the goal of photographing all of the "Big 5" game animals in the wild-lion, rhino, elephant, buffalo and leopard. I got the first 4 but never saw the elusive leopard. Later I learned that they're difficult to spot because they're nocturnal hunters. So now, 8 years later, I got my first glimpse of this beautiful big cat, calmly watching me through a plate glass window in a reserve 15 minutes from my home. It's not the same experience as observing them in their natural habitat but it's a great second option at present.
15th February 2022 15th Feb 22

Elizabeth

Diana ace
Still a fantastic capture! I live in SA and have been on numerous game drives, both day an night. I have never had the pleasure of seeing one in it's natural habitat.
February 15th, 2022  
Elizabeth ace
@ludwigsdiana Interesting to hear that you haven't seen one...yet!
February 15th, 2022  
