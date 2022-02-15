Finally Spotted a Leopard!

I toured South Africa in 2014 with the goal of photographing all of the "Big 5" game animals in the wild-lion, rhino, elephant, buffalo and leopard. I got the first 4 but never saw the elusive leopard. Later I learned that they're difficult to spot because they're nocturnal hunters. So now, 8 years later, I got my first glimpse of this beautiful big cat, calmly watching me through a plate glass window in a reserve 15 minutes from my home. It's not the same experience as observing them in their natural habitat but it's a great second option at present.