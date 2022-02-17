Previous
Next
Turkey Vulture by redy4et
Photo 1969

Turkey Vulture

This large dark bird is sometimes called a Turkey Buzzard.
17th February 2022 17th Feb 22

Elizabeth

ace
@redy4et
Year 7 I'm amazed that I’ve been part of this international community of photographers for seven years and am still eager to view your photos and...
540% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely closeup and plumage markings.
February 25th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise