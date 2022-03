A Splash of Yellow

This is one of the mid-century modern homes I toured during last week’s Modernism design festival in Palm Springs. The Limon house is a unique 7-bedroom private escape, originally built as an apartment building in the 1960s. Recent renovations have transformed the property into a luxury retreat with a color and design theme based on the 68 Olympics in Mexico City. I loved the pops of yellow on all the doors and tile work throughout the complex.